Merit for Madeline

NURIOOTPA High School’s Madeline Hegarty has been recognised as one of the state’s top achievers, named as one of only 27 year 12 students to receive a 2016 Governor of South Australia Commendation.

The highly acclaimed award recognises excellence in year 12 SACE subjects, and in the qualities young people need for community life, citizenship and work.

Madeline, of Greenock, said she was surprised to learn of the award, along with her high ATAR score of 97.5, announced shortly before Christmas.

“I opened my year 12 results, then, literally, 45 minutes later I got a phone call from the SACE chief executive,” she said.

“It was a huge surprise – I was over the moon.

“It was a really amazing morning.”

Madeline was one of five Nuriootpa High School year 12 students to receive four As for her subjects in 2016, receiving Merits and a perfect 20 score for both Psychology and her Research Project.

Her Research Project discussed humanitarian initiatives and their role in creating sustainable change in a developing country – a topic the 18-year-old wants to pursue for her career.

“I learned from a young age that I really want to work with people, and especially people that are disadvantaged, compared to the life that I’ve been lucky enough to live,” Madeline said.

“…My goal would be to work with a not-for-profit organisation, like Raw Impact or even World Vision.”

Madeline has applied to study for a Bachelor of Intercultural Studies at Tabor College, starting mid-year, but is also looking forward to a four-month stint in Cambodia, with Raw Impact, from March.

Last year she received an Honourable Award in the 2016 Children’s Week Minister for Education and Child Development Awards, the Lions Club of the Barossa Valley Coulthard Prize for all-round academic success, and the overall Student Citizenship Award for South Australia.

“Going through year 12, I just told myself, I really wanted to enjoy it, to not just be stressed and bogged down with work and let that get to me,” Madeline said.

“So I made sure, even when I had assignments and tests at the same time, to just take it step by step and to focus on one thing at a time and to not let the big picture overwhelm me.

“And I made sure to keep balance – I wouldn’t get home every night and spend four hours straight doing homework; I balanced that with sport or with work and family and friends.”

The Governor of South Australia Commendations will be presented to recipients at the SACE Merit Ceremony, at Government House, in February.