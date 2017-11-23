New gym, finally, has lift-off

THE Gawler Council Assessment Panel has approved a long-awaited gymnasium, which will occupy a Murray Plaza Shopping Centre site, at its most recent meeting held last Tuesday night.

The shop has been vacant since the end of February 2014, when the doors were shut, after more than four decades of it being used as a video store.

Owner Kieran McDowell applied to transition the site into a Functional 45 (F45), which is a gymnasium franchise that already has 21 sites open across South Australia.

He shared the news of the approval through the F45 Training Gawler Facebook page.

“After 12 long weeks we’ve, finally, got the approval,” he wrote.

“Thank you, Gawler Council, for approving our studio and welcoming us into the community.

“Thank you again to everyone who has patiently supported us while we hit some roadblocks with the council, and our initial expected opening.”

Mr McDowell’s application was lodged in late August, but the Gawler Council Assessment Panel requested a car parking report, delaying the matter by more than two months.

The application was presented at the panel’s most recent meeting, along with a car parking report by council’s own traffic engineer, GTA Consultants.

The assessment found that, based on opening hours, parking would not be a concern at the site.

“GTA considers the proposed development will generate an anticipated parking demand of 16 spaces, which is below the statutory parking requirement of the previous use,” the report stated.

“The previous store generated a statutory parking requirement of 18 spaces based on the Town of Gawler Development Plan.

“Therefore, the proposed development will not adversely impact on current parking arrangements.”

The application was supported unanimously.