New memorial battlefield

THE Gawler South war memorial debate has taken another turn this week, as the combatants have seemingly found a new battlefield – the hoisting of the Australian flag.

The flag has been hoisted by volunteers at that site for as long as anyone can remember.

It would seem a decision has been made that the flag should no longer be raised at the site.

Why we are unsure, although lighting has been offered as a mealy-mouthed response.

So often in life it is the small things that provoke the most intense feelings.

Whoever sought for this to take place knew it would annoy their protagonist.

This situation and aggravation could have been avoided had someone waited until the memorial’s future had been decided.

It seems just another cheap shot in what has become an intensely personal battle.

Those involved on both sides of the debate are seemingly enclosed in a bubble, with guidance being offered by their respective supporters, without thought to how the campaign is being viewed from the outside.

The tit-for-tat battle is rapidly becoming a joke and is disrespectful to those who count most – the people whose names feature on the memorial and their descendants.

At this time, as we head to the centenary of Gallipoli and Australia’s World War I engagement, those of us observing this debate hope that common sense prevails and dignity is restored.