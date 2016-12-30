THE Gawler South war memorial debate has taken another turn this week, as the combatants have seemingly found a new battlefield – the hoisting of the Australian flag.
The flag has been hoisted by volunteers at that site for as long as anyone can remember.
It would seem a decision has been made that the flag should no longer be raised at the site.
Why we are unsure, although lighting has been offered as a mealy-mouthed response.
So often in life it is the small things that provoke the most intense feelings.
Whoever sought for this to take place knew it would annoy their protagonist.
This situation and aggravation could have been avoided had someone waited until the memorial’s future had been decided.
It seems just another cheap shot in what has become an intensely personal battle.
Those involved on both sides of the debate are seemingly enclosed in a bubble, with guidance being offered by their respective supporters, without thought to how the campaign is being viewed from the outside.
The tit-for-tat battle is rapidly becoming a joke and is disrespectful to those who count most – the people whose names feature on the memorial and their descendants.
At this time, as we head to the centenary of Gallipoli and Australia’s World War I engagement, those of us observing this debate hope that common sense prevails and dignity is restored.
New memorial battlefield
THE Gawler South war memorial debate has taken another turn this week, as the combatants have seemingly found a new battlefield – the hoisting of the Australian flag.
‘Why we are unsure, although lighting has been offered as a mealy-mouthed response’. Council have received a number of complaints from local citizens expressing concern that the Australian flag was being flown of an evening, without the pole, nor flag being illuminated. Council contacted the Flag Protocol Office and we were advised that street lighting does not comply as being suitable illumination to fly the flag of an evening. In effect this means that the flag must be raised of a morning and lowered before dusk if there is no specific illumination of the flag.. As the flag pole was gifted to the Council in 1921 Council does not at this time have the resources to raise the flag and lower the flag everyday. Council removed the flag until a solution can be found to meet the requirements of the Office for Flag Protocol.