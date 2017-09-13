Newsagency honoured

AFTER selling multiple division one winning lottery tickets this year, Gawler Green Newsagency has done some winning of its own by taking out a prestigious lotteries retailers award.

The newsagency was named Lotteries Retailer of the Year at the Australia Lottery and Newsagents’ Association’s SA Awards for Excellence, held late last month.

The award win tops off a successful year for the Evanston-based outlet, after it sold two community members life-changing division one winning lottery tickets.

In June, a Gawler man became an instant millionaire after he won a Monday & Wednesday X Lotto draw from a 12-game QuickPick ticket purchased from the newsagency.

A few months later, in August, Gawler Green provided another winner, when a local farmer won $717,000 after winning a Saturday X Lotto draw.

Gawler Green Newsagency owner Barry Humphries said winning the award is great recognition for his staff.

“This is a credit to all our hardworking team members and (we) feel very privileged to take out such a prestigious award,” he said.