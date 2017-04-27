O’Leary’s story told

OF the 63 people who left the Wasleys district to serve during World War Two, 22-year-old Private Kenneth O’Leary was the only one who did not return home.

The story of O’Leary, and dozens of other servicemen and women who served across all of Australia’s wars and conflicts, took special place at the Wasleys Anzac Day service on Tuesday.

For the first time, past and present residents of the town were invited to bring along the photos and stories of their relatives, which were then collated and put on display in the town hall.

For former resident Christine Kounadis, now of Adelaide, it was an opportunity to return and retell the story of her three relatives.

This included her dad, Douglas Hillman, who served in the Australian Army in World War Two and with the British Occupation Forces in Japan, her uncle John (Jack) O’Leary, who was a driver with the 8th Machine Gun Company in World War One, and her uncle Kenneth O’Leary, who served as a soldier in Darwin during World War Two.

Mrs Kounadis said her uncle, Ken, never returned home to Wasleys, passing away in June, 1945, following complications from appendix surgery, and was buried at the Adelaide River War Cemetery, in the Northern Territory.

“We never met him, but we always heard about him,” she said.

“My mum (his sister) and his older brother kept two letters he sent to him shortly before he died, and he didn’t mention anything about his illness – it’s just a loving letter from a brother.”

This year’s Wasleys Anzac service was organised by the Wasleys Community Group and featured Wasleys resident and Flight Lieutenant Melissa Bywater as the emcee.

Mrs Bywater shared some of her own reflections from her time served in the Middle East as an environmental health officer with the Royal Australian Air Force, speaking about the heartache of losing soldiers, the camaraderie and friendships made, and the courage shown by many.

Students from Wasleys Primary School and Kapunda High School, and Gawler RSL member Lieutenant Commander Rod Ferguson, were among those to lay wreaths at the Wasleys memorial, while dozens of residents also took the opportunity to lay a sprig of rosemary.