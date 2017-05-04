Oval campers given the boot

ADELAIDE Plains Council has terminated camping inside the Mallala Oval complex, after years of many happy travellers using the site freely.

Numerous calls from the community prompted the decision, with elected members, instead, voting to redirect campers to a vacant site just outside the complex, on the eastern side.

This short-stay facility was officially gazetted in January this year.

Mallala Football Club was one of the groups to formally make a complaint to council about camping at the oval, and is pleased that a solution has been reached.

President David Algar said the club’s complaints were nothing against campers directly, but were a plea for the activity to be better regulated, especially during the winter football season.

“We didn’t mind the idea of people coming to the town, it just got out of control,” he said.

“There were no regulations, or governance over it, and that was the issue as far as we were concerned.

“We had sent them (council) a letter, but the letter wasn’t anti-campers, it was just asking for clarity about the by-laws and letting them know when our home games were.

“We wanted some control over the campers on our home games, and we wanted them totally evicted on the grand final (day).”

In the letter, Mr Algar stated the “positioning of annexes over the roadway, campers using spectator parking areas on game days, and campers parked in the player warm-up area” were all of concern.

In the ‘camping reserves’ report to council, the new site – comprising 12 camping spaces – was flagged for development at a cost of $13,000, but the motion was not carried by councillors.

However, the recommendation to inflict a $10 per night, per site fee, and the installation of a coin-operated timer linked to the existing shower – which would allow a seven-minute shower for $2 – once the site is established, was supported.

Elected members also endorsed a resolution to “commence discussions with interested parties to further develop an enhanced camping ground, or caravan

park, at the new Mallala camp ground, and operate the facility into the future”.

The report stated, “it is hoped that an interested party may be found to take this project to another level”.