Park’s funding windfall

GREATER opportunities will be created for individuals living with intellectual disabilities, after a local business was recently announced as a recipient of a State Government Small Business Development Fund grant.

Buckland Park’s Windamere Park has been slated for $90,000 through the fourth and latest round of the fund, which aims to help small businesses and start-ups in the Playford, Port Adelaide Enfield and Salisbury council areas.

Windamere Park managing director Ted de Lyster said the funding would enable the organisation, which has supported people with intellectual disabilities for almost 25 years, to extend its services from its park

day option to an incorporated respite and transitional program.

“I am stoked about this, it is really a huge step forward for a private organisation like us.

“We will be going dollar for dollar, but we are quite prepared to do that and it is a huge boost into the disability sector, (which) is fantastic.”

Some of the activities which have already proved beneficial at the park include caring for animals on the 300-acre property, growing vegetables, fruit or flowers and maintaining them, as well as working on the property’s olive grove.

“We have got a number of animals on the property…and an abundance of wildlife with large numbers of deer roaming through the park,” he said.

Mr de Lyster said the park’s new programs, developed under the funding, were hoped to deliver similar benefits

to its original model, but through a much more efficient system.

“We have developed transitional programs covering prevocational skills, daily living skills, as well as leisure and recreational activities, that are taught here during their stay,” he said.

“It will and should ease that quite traumatic first step for our people, as well as for their parents, when leaving school or the parental home, and many other familiar aspects of their life as it was.

“We aim for a less stressful and more meaningful transition into those aspects of community life, which all of us do face at some time.”

Mr de Lyster said Windamere Park has seen a significant rise in clients since the recent roll-out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and the funding will allow the park to continue supporting

many more.