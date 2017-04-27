Piccolo defends “Neanderthal views”

MEMBER for Light Tony Piccolo has come to blows with South Australia’s Shadow Minister for the Status of Women, Michelle Lensink, after she accused him of having “Neanderthal views” regarding female genital mutilation (FGM).

Last fortnight, State Parliament voted to add into the new Children and Young People (Safety) Bill protections against transporting children out of South Australia to participate in illegal practices, specifically referencing child marriage and FGM.

The inclusion was an about-face for the government, as it initially removed the reference to FGM – a cultural ritual practised in certain African, Asian and Middle Eastern nations, which is illegal under South Australian law – from the Bill.

Earlier this month, Mr Piccolo questioned the inclusion, arguing that by only focusing on females it “clearly discriminates against boys and intersex children”, and amounted to an act of “dog whistling”.

Ms Lensink said she was disturbed by Mr Piccolo’s “Neanderthal views”, as he implied male circumcision was comparable to the practice of FGM.

“Mr Piccolo should be ashamed of his comments regarding female genital mutilation, comments which illustrate just how ignorant he is of this barbaric practice and the impact it is having on young women and girls,” she said.

“The National Council of Women recently issued a report which repeats that the potential negative health consequences of female genital mutilation include severe bleeding, cysts, infections, infertility, increased complications during pregnancy, high rates of newborn deaths and HIV.

“According to the World Health Organization, female genital mutilation reflects ‘deep-rooted inequality between the sexes’, and (is) ‘an extreme form of discrimination against women (and girls)’.

“Instead of acknowledging the horrific scourge, Mr Piccolo turned it into a political football to score cheap points.

“The people of Light deserve better from their elected member.”

In response, Mr Piccolo accused Ms Lensink of playing the “identity politics card” and reading into his comments “something which was clearly never intended”.

“The mutilation of any child, irrespective of their gender (including intersex children), is wrong and should not be allowed,” he said.

“Ms Lensink is clearly not aware that most circumcisions of boys, and procedures on intersex children, are not undertaken for medical reasons, so I would be happy to share the literature with her.

“For Ms Lensink to suggest that the mutilation of boys and intersex children is acceptable is quite sad.

“I can only assume she is trying to grab a headline for herself, rather than tackle the real issue of procedures undertaken on boys and intersex children, which have no medical basis.”