Piccolo launches campaign

MEMBER for Light Tony Piccolo has vowed to continue fighting for what is “fair and just”, as the six-month countdown to next year’s state election begins.

The Labor MP, who will serve a fourth term, should he be re-elected in March, officially launched his campaign on Sunday morning at Café Nova in front of a host of loyal supporters.

Among Mr Piccolo’s followers were State Transport and Infrastructure Minister Stephen Mullighan, local cartoonist George Aldridge – who was emcee for the proceedings – and former Bunyip managing editor John Barnet, who first encountered the local member as a young

“Gawler town councillor, already pushing hard for his constituents’ rights”.

“(It’s) a trait which seems to have lingered in his career,” Mr Barnet said.

“Even then, he was hell-bent on making a difference.”

Mr Piccolo won the seat of Light at the 2006 election, following a 4.9 per cent swing against Liberal incumbent Malcolm Buckby – making him the first Labor member to do so in 62 years.

In March, he will be pitted against Liberal candidate for Light Karen McColl, and other candidates, once they are announced.

Mr Piccolo said his core goals of creating “a just society” and serving his community are the driving factor behind him running again in 2018.

“It is my strong belief that every person should have the opportunity to participate in community life, irrespective of their personal, social or economic circumstances,” he said.

“This is particularly true for people living with a disability.

“A society is best judged not by its material wealth, as important as it may be, but how it treats its most vulnerable.

“This is why I entered public life.”