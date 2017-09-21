Pies’ dream run continues

Brendan Lines

TANUNDA’S dream run to the Barossa, Light & Gawler football reserves premiership continued on Saturday after it upset minor premiers South Gawler by one goal.

The Lions started well, with Jake McVicar converting after a 25-metre penalty.

South’s forward pressure was relentless, winning in the inside 50s nine to one, but it was plagued by inaccuracy.

Holding just a four-point lead at quarter-time, Lions playing-coach Justin Trewren called for assertion up forward.

“We must be quicker getting the ball in forward, let’s not stand outside 50 holding the ball up,” he said.

However, Tanunda hit back in the second through Justin Ward, who drifted up from defence to kick his only goal for the game.

Further goals came from Daniel Bergen and Trent Goers as the Pies swooped in to lead by eight points at half-time.

Trewren demanded a response to Tanunda’s forward pressure.

“We’re panicking with the ball and rushing, if the footy is in their 50 they are more desperate; we’ve got to get the footy, and get momentum,” he said.

South hit back hard in the third term, with Josh Naumann kicking the first goal of the quarter.

Despite another major to McVicar, the Pies continued to go deep to their forwards, with Mitchell Fox keeping his team one goal ahead at the final break.

South, again, hit back, this time through Adrian Costa, to level the scores in the opening seconds of the last term.

The scoreline didn’t budge until the 13-minute mark, when Leslie Baker kicked truly for South, sending the Lions’ faithful into raptures.

With four minutes on the clock left, Magpie Ben Biagi levelled the scores.

A free kick out of the centre offered South another crack forward, but Tanunda’s Joseph Thompson’s Leo Barry-esque mark got the Magpies back on the attack.

With seconds remaining, Mitchell Fox slotted his second to put an end to the contest and book Tanunda an unlikely grand final berth.

Tanunda coach Leigh Underwood was ecstatic with his side’s persistence.

“Just incredible character, the guys were down and out, they had so many more scoring shots than us,” he said.

“We knew their breaking point was being a bit top heavy, we had the ability to run and run, as we saw with Ben Biagi’s last quarter to carry forward, it really put the game to the sword.”

Tanunda’s ball winners were Joseph Thompson (13 disposals, four marks), Sam Dunn (12, five) and Richard Kruger (10, three).

For South, Jake McVicar (12 disposals, three marks), Fraser Moore (10) and Adrian Costa (11, three) were serviceable.