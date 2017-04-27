Playford packed

THOUSANDS thanked and remembered the efforts of past and present defence force personnel at Playford’s two Anzac Day commemorations, held on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The overnight vigil, held on Anzac Day eve, was led by Playford Mayor Glenn Docherty and featured members of the Australian Navy Cadets, Playford District Girl Guides, Ridley District Scouts Group and St John Cadets.

Mr Docherty said the vigil was very special, as it provides a channel for young people in the community to be involved with the official commemorations.

“The Anzac vigil allows our young people to guard the cenotaph at the memorial before the dawn service,” he said.

“(It also) gives an opportunity for our young people to honour our servicemen and women, and allows them to show that they care and understand about Australia’s history.”

Mr Docherty said both events were a success, and that it was pleasing to see so much community support.

“It was great to see nearly 3000 people turn out to the dawn service, and a couple of hundred turn out to the opening of the Anzac eve vigil,” he said.

“It is extremely important that we remember those that have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our way of life.”