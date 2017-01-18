Poetry passes the pub test

ALEX Robinson expresses himself through the written word publicly once a month, at the Poets at the Pub poetry reading.

Mr Robinson, a member of the Adelaide Plains Poets, rediscovered his joy for poetry after years on a hiatus from the art form.

“I started when I was in year 11 in school, and then to my early working life it took a back seat,” he said.

“Now, I’m making sure that I write on a weekly basis.

“I usually write in free verse, looking at things I like, like social issues and things that might be some social commentary for the day – things along those lines.

“I get enjoyment in the pub poetry sessions, but I prefer my poetry to be read by the author, rather than read out loud, because I tend to give multiple entendres and meanings to words or contexts.”

Mr Robinson believes poetry empowers individuals and gives everyone a voice for the different issues that they may never have thought about.

“I believe it is good for the soul, being able to comment on social events and things that wouldn’t necessarily be put out there,” he said.

“Every person has something to say, and that could be about things anywhere from different locations, to describing locations in different parts of Australia, or even certain emotions.”

To create his work, Mr Robinson has a process, but he said sometimes things can take unexpected turns.

“There is an objective of what I wish to write and, whilst the finished product may be a little different, it stands alone as a creative expression about what you wanted to say,” he said.

“Poetry gives a little more feeling for whatever the matter is, and helps get across what you think about.”

Mr Robinson said, similar to artists, poets and other writers may be disappointed their work isn’t being recognised, but encourages individuals to continue to believe in their work.

“Try and try and try again; don’t take it to heart if your submissions don’t receive recognition or are rejected,” he said.

“It is not a reflection of your work or of you as a person.”

Poets at the Pub is held on the last Sunday of every month between 2pm-4pm, at the P/A Hotel on Murray Street, Gawler.