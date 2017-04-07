Pool expansion flagged

GAWLER Council will consider expanding the town’s aquatic facilities in the future, following record attendance and income totals at Gawler Aquatic Centre last financial year.

Council staff recently completed a study into the future needs of the Gawler area in relation to aquatic facilities, along with a feasibility study into possible concepts for the centre’s expansion, and presented their analysis to elected members at their meeting last week.

According to the analysis report, the centre achieved a record annual income of just under $297,000 for the 2015/16 financial year, $59,000 more than the previous four-year average, while in 2016/17 VacSwim attendances are, so far, up by 24 per cent, reaching unprecedented levels.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said the current utilisation of the aquatic centre was estimated to, annually, provide the community with up to $800,000 of health and well-being benefits, and local economic benefits of $2.5 million.

“The ongoing desire of council to keep the facility accessible has seen it keep entrance and program fees lower than other like facilities, and provide significant support to community and sporting organisations who utilise the centre,” she said.

“Assisted by keeping fees low, visitation to the facility has increased, with more efficient management and facility operation combining to reduce the subsidy per visit, which is an effective facility management measure.”

Despite the positive figures, the study also found operating costs and capital expenditures have increased sharply over the past four years, resulting in a 113 per cent increase in overall losses at the centre during this period (up from $278,000 to $593,800).

The study provided demographic and economic growth modelling showing patronage and income totals were expected to increase over time, however.

This would require expanding facilities to meet the increased demand, with the feasibility study assessing two different growth options.

One proposal would involve expanding the centre’s current Victoria Terrace location – at a cost of around $24.4 million – which was deemed to best meet criteria, but would involve changing the location of nearby tennis courts.

The other would develop new facilities at Princes Park, adjacent the Gawler Sport and Community Centre, at a cost of around $20.2 million.

Mrs Redman said the development of a new aquatic facility is a significant and lengthy project that would require further planning, but the investigation identified the strategic information it required.