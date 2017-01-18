Poolside safety in spotlight again

A MALLALA woman has spoken out about safety around pools, to raise awareness about the potential dangers of unfenced areas and unsupervised children.

The woman’s concerns were supported this week by an Adelaide mother, whose Facebook video of her two-year-old son climbing a fence and entering a pool area, went viral.

The Mallala resident, who asked not to be named, said she wanted to get the message out there after noticing increasing numbers of unfenced pools in the community.

“I think it is a lack of regard for the basic law about pool safety, and the complete disregard for children’s safety,” she said.

“Find out what depth you have, and if it needs fencing, then put up some fencing.”

She said she believes there has been an increase of the smaller pools in the community – which are not exempt from safety requirements – and reminded pool owners supervision was equally as important.

“Kids are mischievous and they can work things out; if you have a climber, they will climb up the fence, so you do need to be watching,” she said.

The resident said local councils and pool retailers should also be involved in raising awareness about safety requirements.

“I think councils need to lift their game and take a look around at people with pools, or put a notice in the paper to let people know what they need to do,” she said.

Adelaide Plains Council development services co-ordinator Brendon Schulz said two recent enquiries have been made relating to pool fencing requirements from community members, and there are some regulations locals need to be aware of.

“Council recognises the importance of swimming pool safety barriers, along with effective adult supervision, in restricting the access of young children to swimming pools,” he said.

“Within the Gawler River Flood Plain all swimming pools require council approval.

“Outside of the flood plain, swimming pools with a water depth exceeding 300 millimetres, or above-ground or inflatable swimming pools incorporating a filtration system, also require council approval.

“All swimming pools needing approval must under legislation incorporate safety barriers that meet prescribed requirements.”

The Royal Life Saving’s 2016 National Drowning Report showed 280 people drowned in Australian waterways between July 2015 and June 2016 – 13 were from South Australia.

For more information on pool safety, visit www.sa.gov.au/swimmingpools