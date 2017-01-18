Portrait of a winner

BOB MAY

AT Gawler greyhounds on Sunday night, trainer Karen Miegel went home with a winner that came via a unique purchase.

Miegel’s winning runner in the second maiden event over the 400m distance was Maz’s Mitzi, which had drawn box one.

Dixie Chick, from box four, was best away, but down the back straight Maz’s Mitzi was railing well and had just taken the lead before bumping with Dixie Chick.

Maz’s Mitzi was travelling well and shot away from the rest of the field, being untroubled to win by five lengths, from Heading My Way (five) for Troy Murray, and Sandy Lagoon for Sid Topp in third.

The winner is trained by Miegel at Mypolonga, and is raced in partnership with her husband, Allen.

After four race starts, the previous owner and trainer, Colin Swain, had been looking to pass on the young female.

Through word of mouth, Miegel became aware that Maz’s Mitzi was available and she became interested in taking over the ownership.

Swain said that the price would be “the cost of a photo when she won”.

Mitzi was very much a puppy, according to Miegel, and as she also had an issue with a sore back, the trainer gave her six weeks off before resuming.

Describing Mitzi as “tiny”, Miegel said she had a problem with the larger dogs, but was impressed when she was able to push through.

Three starts later and Miegel is very happy with the deal, having already got that winner’s photo.

Miegel only has two dogs currently racing, together with three youngsters which are about to start their education.

She is looking forward to the development of the new track in her area, Murray Bridge, and “loves going to the races, particularly when you have a chance of winning”.

Meanwhile, three trainers went home with doubles for the night.

Angaston trainer Paula Hearnden started the ball rolling in race one with all-the-way winner Long Gully Leo, followed in race four by Long Gully Helen, which achieved the same feat.

Troy Murray followed up his recent good run with Backpacker and Persuader, winning in successive races.

Ben Rawlings also scored a double with littermates Cyril Beast and Elite Chaos, his only runners on the program.

