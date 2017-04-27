Proposed Kittle site still vacant

DEVELOPMENT application has yet to be lodged at a prominent Kudla site, despite it recently being cleared, according to Gawler Council.

The former Backyard Inspirations site, located on Main North Road, has finally been cleared, after remaining derelict for several years.

The site was previously flagged for a proposed car dealership development by Peter Kittle Motor Company, but Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said no development application had been lodged at the location.

“The landowner is demolishing and clearing all abandoned structures on site, which have been vacant and derelict for a number of years,” she said.

“No development proposal regarding the redevelopment of the site has been lodged or approved with council, or the development assessment commission.

“The land is currently zoned rural and is vacant.”

Early last year, Peter Kittle Motor Company’s proposed development was blocked by council, due to it being located in a non-complying rural land zone.

Ongoing discussions between Peter Kittle and council have been held to see the business developed elsewhere within the township.