ELIZABETH police are seeking information from the public to help locate a racing motorcycle that was stolen from a Humbug Scrub home earlier this month.

On Sunday, April 16, thieves entered a property on Kelly Hill Road via its rear door and stole an RMU racing motorcycle, along with two helmets and a jacket.

Anyone with information on the location of this distinctive racing motorbike, or about the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000).