Reaching new heights

LOCAL Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) nursing officer Gina Noble doesn’t like to stay still.

When she’s not working for the RAAF’s Combat Support Unit in the Middle East, or at RAAF Base Edinburgh, Flight Lieutenant Noble works in the casual pool at the Lyell McEwin Hospital Emergency Department.

“My nursing degree was sponsored by the Royal Australian Air Force and I worked at the Lyell McEwin Hospital during my graduate training,” Flt Lt Noble said.

“I still pick up odd shifts here and there when I’m not working in my primary nursing role at RAAF Base Edinburgh.”

Flt Lt Noble is midway through her first overseas deployment, having been stationed at the RAAF Combat Support Unit at Australia’s main operating air base in the Middle East Region (MER).

As part of that role, she has had to complete complex medical rescue flight missions for the Air Task Group, which was assembled at the request of the Iraqi Government to disrupt and degrade Daesh operations in the MER.

“I’m one of four girls in my family and the first to join the Australian Defence Force, which has led me to travel the world,” she said.

“I have completed Aeromedical Evacuations from the Middle East Region and even became a member of the health support team that was in place at Woomera Test Range, in the recent Hi Fire 5b rocket launch, which was the first for many years.”

Despite her travels and experiences, Flt Lt Noble appreciates her roots in the Gawler district – a reason why she still likes to pitch in at the Lyell McEwin.

Having gone to school at Gawler Primary and Xavier College, and graduated from the University of South Australia, Flt Lt Noble is a local girl at heart.

“Netball has been my sport of choice and I have very happy memories of my time with the Gawler Central and Barossa netball clubs, and I miss the fun we had together,” she said.