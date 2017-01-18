Reference group formed

GAWLER River property owners will form part of a reference group to consult with the river’s flood management panel to improve on current flood mitigation methods.

In the wake of last September’s costly flooding, which wiped out crops in Virginia, Two Wells and Buckland Park, the Gawler River Flood Management Authority (GRFMA) launched a review into possible flood mitigation strategies in the lower Gawler River.

As a result of the review, a newly formed Lower Gawler River Reference Group – planned to include property owners, growers, industry and State Government representatives – will now assist the GRFMA in making improvements to the current floodplain model.

Gawler councillors received the Gawler River Floodplain Management Authority Annual Report 2015/16 – which included the ongoing review into last year’s major flood event – at their December meeting.

The report confirmed the formation of the reference group, which it said would assist the GRFMA Technical Assessment Panel.

“The GRFMA have responded to this event and is actively engaging with both State Government representatives and the community in regards to opportunities to support further flood mitigation works occurring in the lower reaches of the Gawler River,” the report read.

The report also reaffirmed the previously reported claim that the flood event had far more severe consequences regionally, both upstream and downstream, than those experienced in Gawler.

“From a GRFMA perspective, the Gawler River led to significant flooding, occurring on the lower plains where flood waters breached the river embankments, and caused substantial damage to both horticultural crops and public and private infrastructure,” the report said.

“A review of potential flood mitigation option strategies for the lower Gawler River (i.e. downstream of Bakers Road) are currently being considered and will be reported back to the GRFMA.”