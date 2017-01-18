Region’s undercover bowls coup

A GAWLER local who plays lawn bowls at Munno Para believes the sport is set to explode across

northern Adelaide once construction is finished on Australia’s largest undercover lawn balls facility in the area.

Preparatory works are under way for the new facility, to be located at the Playford Sports Precinct in Elizabeth, which will house three undercover greens – the most of any bowls venues in the country.

It will also be home to the Munno Para and Elizabeth bowls clubs, which are currently in the process of amalgamating to form Playford Bowling Inc.

Munno Para Bowls Club president and Gawler local John Groves said

the facility will be a very exciting space for both Munno Para and Elizabeth’s members, as well as other bowls players throughout the region and state.

“It should be something very significant for the state,” he said.

“(And) players and clubs from all around the region will benefit from the new facility.

“We think it will attract more players, especially in the night owl competition because we can play all year around.”

Mr Groves said the clubs’ amalgamation and access to the new facility will provide greater opportunity and safety for players.

“The cover will help with protecting our players from the sun, especially

on those really hot summer days,” he said.

“Covers are the way bowls are going, a lot of other clubs are going undercover, like Modbury.”

Elizabeth Bowls Club president Jim Main said his members were equally excited to see the project finished.

“They can’t wait to get out there and especially because there is the other facilities that are going to be around it as well,” Mr Main said.

“It will be like a little home when it is all completed, with all the lights and what they have designed – it will be…something to look at, that’s for sure.”

Mr Main said some of the most exciting features included a bar servery and an alfresco dining area, including a barbecue, which would attract more families and, hopefully, new players.

Playford Mayor Glenn Docherty said the lawn bowls centre will be a very positive addition to the north and will create significant opportunities for players.

“Over 180 members of the Elizabeth and Munno Para lawn bowls clubs will have a stunning purpose-built facility which will have three undercover greens as its centrepiece,” he said.

“The new facility will be able to hold local, national and international events (and) will give lawn bowls a new home to cater for the sport for decades to come.”