Resto holds up

SHAUN Lehmann steps back in time every time he opens the door to his pride and joy, his 1962 Holden EK.

The EK, a car that oozes the rock and roll era, received a complete restoration just over a decade ago, and is still proving to be reliable as ever.

The Freeling local said he decided to purchase the EK because of his love for old American vehicles.

“The styling of the EK is what I love,” he said.

“It has that cool shape, the big fins, and it is the Australian version of the old American Chevy.”

When Shaun bought the EK in 1994, it had previously been restored, but it was due for another one.

“I completely restored it in 1996 and rebuilt the motor, and then we took off to Summernats in Canberra,” he said.

“I went all through the car and, even today, I have no trouble – I would drive it around Australia if I had to.”

The trip to the motor festival was the largest journey the EK has been taken on, but it wasn’t the most comfortable or fuel efficient.

“I spent four days at Summernats and drove home, it was a hell of trip in an old Holden,” Shaun said.

“But there was no power steering, no nothing.

“I was getting 200 kilometres out of a tank of fuel – it was a trip and a half, but I would never do it again.”

Holden’s Elizabeth plant closes at the end of 2017, ending a time in history which saw many iconic vehicles made in Australia.

Shaun said he expects the closure to increase the value of old Holdens, and not just for monetary value.

“Now, it is a collector’s item, because they will have stopped making Holdens in Australia by the end of this year,” he said.

Shaun said the funniest part about owning the car was the automatic friendships he was able to make with it.

“I can’t even get petrol without someone coming up and saying, ‘yeah, I had one of those when I was a lad’, and they want to have a chat,” he laughed.

“It brings back people’s memories, and that’s all part of the fun – I love it and I would never get bored of it.”