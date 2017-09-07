Road ‘matrix’ to be reloaded

ADELAIDE Plains Council has thrown its support behind redeveloping a road assessment tool, which previously assisted council in identifying roads that were considered the highest priority to repair.

The motion was put forward by councillor Steve Jones, who said a road ‘matrix’ had been used by council in the past and, with council receiving an increasing number of repair applications, could be something worth reintroducing.

“I put this motion up, primarily, because we’ve had a bit of interest and some applications from various entities, within the district, to have their roads done up,” he said.

“It’s time we had some kind of matrix to see exactly where our priority roads are.”

Cr Marcus Strudwicke said the old matrix was quite effective, but is something that council would need to develop to become even more useful.

“I think the matrix worked very well, but it was limited in some ways because it didn’t link with the other software that council uses to manage its assets,” he said.

Cr Terry-Anne Keen agreed with Cr Strudwicke’s assessment and said, despite the old system’s limitations, it was more effective than council’s current road assessment tools.