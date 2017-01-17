ROAD TO RUIN

LOCAL motorists have stepped up their calls to improve the condition of Templers to Hamley Bridge Road, which, they say, has continued to deteriorate, despite previous warnings.

Hamley Bridge resident Janice Curnow is among the many local road users who has formally made complaints about the road’s appalling condition, but told The Bunyip she is yet to see any improvement.

Mrs Curnow said she can’t fathom how the current condition could be considered as safe for road users, and questioned what actions have been followed through to improve the road’s safety.

“I have lived in Hamley Bridge for 35 years…I have seen bits and pieces (of damage to the road), but nothing as drastic and dangerous as what this is (now),” she said.

“Someone needs to address it.”

She first complained to the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure (DPTI) about the road’s condition in August 2016, with her correspondence continuing through to this month.

The most recent response from DPTI stated the road would continue to be monitored ahead of any major works.

“Please be assured in the meantime that the department will undertake any minor maintenance works to ensure the road is maintained in a safe and trafficable condition for all road users,” the statement read.

A DPTI spokesperson said the department is aware of the Templers to Hamley Bridge Road’s condition, and action will continue to be taken to keep the road safe.

“The road speed limits and signage will continue to be monitored and assessed and, as conditions change and repairs are undertaken, DPTI will review the speed limits until the permanent road base repairs are completed,” the spokesperson said.

Mrs Curnow said she hasn’t seen any maintenance works occur on the road, but hopes some will eventuate because of the danger posed to motorists.

“I haven’t seen anything happen, except the road limit being reduced and the flicking the stone signs, that’s pretty much it,” she said.

“I haven’t seen any monitoring of it at all, and I travel it twice a day.

“It isn’t as bad for people that know the road, but for someone who has no idea and is not from the area, it is a major concern.”

The DPTI spokeperson confirmed major works to repair the road’s base are scheduled to occur sometime before winter 2017.