Rock-throwing investigated

POLICE are investigating two reports of rocks being thrown at cars near the Gawler Bypass, in Evanston, last Wednesday night.

In one of the incidents, local resident Adam Dear was driving his family home, along Dawson Road, at 7.30pm when he drove underneath the bypass and heard a big bang.

“Immediately realising what it was, I turned around and got out of the car and saw a young boy…run up the hill, and I began to chase him, but stopped when I realised he was too far ahead to catch,” Mr Dear said.

“He ran alongside the highway and into the paddock that runs along Dawson Road.

“He was also with an older guy, possibly in his late 20s, early 30s.

“The rocks thrown were from the train line running adjacent, and it left a 50 cent-sized dent in the car, about one inch above my son’s window.”

Mr Dear then called the police, who drove around the area to look for the assailant, but couldn’t locate him.

Following the incident, police were called out to a house on Princess Street, Willaston, on Sunday, after a window was broken by a thrown object.

A spokesperson said police are concerned that the behaviour could lead to serious injury, and urged the public to call the police assistance line on 131 444 if they witness any suspicious activity.