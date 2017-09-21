Roosters crowing after upset

TWO Wells has stunned Mallala by 13 points in Saturday’s Adelaide Plains A-grade football grand final to win its first premiership since 2012.

The Roosters drew first blood through a Peter Seccafien goal in the first minute, before Jamie Humphrys pushed the lead out to 13 points.

The Magpies hit back through a couple of goals from Brent Harris and one from Josh Watson, however Two Wells’ buffer was re-instated through Josh Osbourne.

At quarter-time, the Roosters were the surprise one-point leaders.

“We had to open up well and we did…it was essential,” Roosters coach Neville Seccafien said.

“We kicked the first two, and I could tell then that we were up and about, and the players knew why we were there.

“I knew we had to be with them at quarter-time.”

Two Wells started the second term with a goal from James Lean, but Mallala dominated proceedings thereafter, kicking 3.4 to 1.0, to lead by 15 points at half-time.

Seccafien said the fork in the road moment for his side was during the main break.

“You knew then that the third quarter was going to go one of two ways – if they kicked the first two or three, then we were chasing tail all day,” he said.

The Roosters brought themselves within three points through Lean and Matthew Camplin early in the third term.

Henry Bennison steadied the ship for the Magpies with a goal, but it was evident Two Wells was on the march.

Seccafien could see the desire was with his players at three-quarter-time, despite trailing by two points.

“My guys came into that huddle and you could see it in their eyes, that we’re with them,” he said.

“I think the guys had a bit of belief, as much as we got beaten soundly last game.”

Brent Harris kick-started the quarter for the Magpies with a major to extend the lead to seven points.

However, Peter Seccafien tied the game at 55-all with a goal minutes later.

Justin Antony, again, put the Magpies in front, but, again, that was cancelled out, this time by Michael Abdilla.

With just under five minutes remaining, Ned Seccafien popped up for a vital goal to put the Roosters in front for the first time since midway through the second term.

The result was sealed when Two Wells big man Harry Gameau marked and converted, completing a famous premiership win.

Seccafien said his side needed to go back to basics, and did that with Gameau’s goal.

“Finals footy isn’t a time to be pretty or clever, just get it to the hot spot,” he said.

“I thought ‘they can’t score three times here in two minutes’, and the last two minutes was hard, bustling footy.”