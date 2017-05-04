Roseworthy’s infrastructure soon to be finalised

ENDORSEMENT of the final deeds, necessary for the expansion of Roseworthy to commence, will be carried out by the end of the month, as developers and landowners finalise their discussions around the best approach for the provision of infrastructure.

The deeds, which form agreements relating to the roll-out of roads and stormwater across 525 hectares of recently rezoned Roseworthy land, have been amended to include a third-party governance arrangement, which will not result in costs, or risk, being borne by council.

The third-party entity will be responsible for managing and administering payments relating to infrastructure, and determining the scope of works.

After previously deferring consideration of the deeds in March – and in the interests of meeting deadlines set down by the state planning minister – elected members, last week, formally acknowledged the draft deeds and their intent, but gave chief executive Brian Carr the authority to finalise them once minor amendments have been made.

In an update to elected members, council strategy manager Andrew Chown said finalisation of the deeds had been delayed due to the recent amendments to the road infrastructure deed structure, nominated by the Hickinbotham Group, and the timing of recently-held developer/landowner/council meetings.

“The additional month will facilitate final discussions and considerations of the deeds, to ensure a robust and sound basis for the advancement of works on site, and the development overall,” he said.

The road infrastructure deed will also utilise a ‘per-hectare rate’ – in lieu of the council-proposed ‘Certificate of Title Allocation Method’ – which assigns responsibility for road infrastructure treatments proportionately with the effecting land parcels.