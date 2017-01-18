Russian crop pest bested

LOCAL crops this season have managed to escape damage from a pest which was in high numbers over the 2015/16 harvest period.

Last year, agronomists in the Mid North made detections of the Russian wheat aphid (RWA), a major cereal crop pest, over numerous sites.

RWAs inject toxins into crops during feeding to slow their growth and, with heavy infestations, can even kill the plant.

Barraba farmer John Lush said many farmers are now aware of the threat posed by Russian wheat aphids, and how to prevent them, which has reduced their impact this time around.

However, they’ve also received help along the way from some mutual allies in the insect world.

“This year it wasn’t as big of an issue as we originally thought,” Mr Lush said.

“Years ago, we thought it would be the end of the wheat industry, but it seems there has been some local predators build up since they arrived and we didn’t even have to spray for them this year.”

“There is some evidence around that the beneficial insects attack RWAs, and so you need to make sure you keep your beneficial insects alive by not using insecticides, and then they will gradually build up and kill them.

“We had agronomists out and all sorts of stuff last year, so the issue is not new and it has been around for a while.”

Mr Lush said, although there are a few measures that can be taken, farmers should be wary leading into future harvest seasons.

“Some are thinking, ‘oh well, it is just another aphid’, but you do have to monitor it and keep it under control,” he said.

“They are not going to go away, it is something we need to get our head around, and it is just another thing for us to need to manage.

“It can devastate a wheat crop, there is no doubt about that…Farmers do need to be across it.”

According to Mr Lush, the RWAs damage the leaf by grazing on them first and then eventually attacking the head and the chaff of the crop.

To educate farmers further about the effects of the aphids and how to effectively control them, an international research authority will visit South Australia to hold information sessions early next month.

Mr Lush said these sessions could be useful for farmers who may not be up to date with the pests.

“They’ve had Russian wheat aphids in Russia for years, and if you talk to Russian farmers about it, their comment is, ‘oh yeah, they’re not an issue’. But, of course, this is Australia, and it is different,” he said.

“We don’t have the cold winter they have and all of that, so it is still a bit of a learning curve.”

For information on the sessions visit grdc.com.au