Schlungers’ huge upset

BOTTOM-PLACED Greenock has provided the upset of the round, defeating second-placed Eudunda-Robertstown (ERCC) by five wickets in last Saturday’s Barossa & Light A1 reserves cricket.

chlunger Steven Fowler led the charge, taking 4/20 to restrict ERCC to 128 runs.

Fowler also backed it up with the willow, smashing an unbeaten half-century to guide his side to 5/130 by the end of play.

Meanwhile, in the battle of the Pies, Mallala remains top after a seven-wicket win over Tanunda.

Tanunda managed just 104 after a top effort with the ball from Jamie Good (4/24).

An unbeaten half-century from captain Matthew Birchmore led the side to 5/174 by stumps, easily surpassing the required total.

Finally, Nuriootpa charged to a seven-wicket win after an unbeaten 71 from captain Luke Steinborner.

Light Pass batted first and recorded 8/154, fronted by Wade Gripton (47), with Nuri’s William Linke (3/29) doing his best to keep the batsmen in check.

Nuriootpa needed little time to surpass the required runs, finishing the day with 3/164.

In A2, Angaston remains top of the table after beating traditional rival Nuriootpa by eight wickets.

Opener Liam Peel matched the Tigers’ entire team total of 77 all by himself, leading his side to 5/220.

Aaron Murphy led the charge with the ball, taking an economical 3/20.

Sandy Creek belted Tanunda by eight wickets, thanks to an outstanding knock from opener Kurt Roberts (78) and an unbeaten 73 from Steve Cheshire.

Tanunda made 136 after an even contribution, but no big hitters and a solid effort with the ball from Nathan Gum (3/23) left the Pies exposed.

An outstanding 77-run partnership from Roberts and Bill Fuller set up the Cockies, while easily surpassing the total with just two wickets down.

Meanwhile, South Gawler claimed local bragging rights after defeating cross-town rival Gawler Central by 34 runs.

The Lions’ even contribution led them to 8/205 after the allocated overs, driven by a solid innings from Wesley Andrews (42).

Jonathon Connelly (3/17) held the Tigers accountable and, despite Sam McMillan’s best efforts with the bat, smashing 41 runs, Central fell short on 8/171.

In the final A2 match, Willaston defeated Truro by three wickets.

Truro charged to 146 after half-centuries from Bradley Fairey and Sam Donovan, as Troy Bennie (4/19) kept the side in check.

But an unbeaten half-century from Zac East led the Donnybrooks to 8/164 in the allocated overs.

In A3, Freeling absolutely embarrassed Lyndoch, belting the side by 10 wickets.

Russell McDonald tore through the order, producing the remarkable figures of 4/1.

Not one Docker surpassed four runs, with the side bowled out for a woeful 11 in the 16th over.

Jacob Wright followed up his tight bowling figures of 3/6 to finish 63 not out, to lead the Hens to 3/114 by stumps.

The Water Hens were also dominant in the A4 competition, thumping Lyndoch by 130 runs, thanks to an outstanding ton from Justin Zanandrea.

Finally, in A5, South Gawler defeated Eudunda-Robertstown by 35 runs, led by a strong 97-run knock from Jamal Butler.