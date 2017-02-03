School’s back

ALMOST 400 reception students in the Gawler and close surrounding region have embarked on their first school experience this week.

Just two days into their education, Evanston Gardens Primary School receptions are already starting to find out what they like, and what they are most looking forward to this year.

New reception Ashlyn Waycott is finding her feet early, already identifying her favourite subject, despite it not being included in the curriculum.

“I like talking in Spanish, I like it because I can say some words,” she said.

“(And) I’m excited for choir, I like singing and ‘Let it Go’ (is my favourite song).”

Ashlyn said she was very excited to come to school and has, so far, made two close friends – Emily and Miranda.

Fellow classmate Hayden McCartney said he is yet to decide his favourite subject, but is enjoying school.

“I like playing with toys and reading books,” he said.

Hayden said he is the youngest in his family and is the final school-starter.

“I am the last one to go to school and my swimming lessons,” he said.

Ashlyn and Hayden are just two of 29 students to start at the school this year.

Evanston Gardens Primary School reception and year one teacher Samantha Moore said the first week is a very overwhelming time for many students and their families.

“It is all very exciting and I feel very privileged to be a part of this very big milestone in students’ lives,” she said.

Ms Moore said receptions’ education is focused on “Jolly Phonics”, reading and writing, and learning in a routine environment.

Meanwhile, other public and private schools in the area have strong reception numbers, with Hewett the highest of the public schools with 64, followed by Gawler East (46) and Roseworthy (30).

Trinity College South and Trinity College North have the equal highest for the local private schools with 56 receptions, followed closely by Immanuel Lutheran (54) and St Brigid’s Catholic (44).