Separate rates out for consultation

LOCAL residents can now have their say on Gawler Council’s newly proposed Gawler East separate rates.

A report outlining council’s new funding model, which would help cover the costs of future infrastructure in the Gawler East development, was endorsed to go out to public consultation during last Tuesday’s ordinary meeting.

Under the proposed scheme, separate rates could be introduced as a “secondary security mechanism” if developers fail to enter into a funding deed to help contribute towards total expenses, which are estimated to reach $80.14 million; $46.23 million of these costs will be covered by the State Government.

The rate – which is calculated by dividing the cost of the infrastructure across the total developable acreage in Gawler East – will apply to Gawler East developers or landowners, and charged per allotment.

It will only be triggered when land development occurs, and if a developer fails to make “required contributions” as part of a deed agreement.

The rate, if applied, will secure a total of $21.78 million in developer contributions, including $8.71 million in Gawler East transport infrastructure, $5.39 million in community infrastructure and $7.68 million in traffic interventions, over the lifetime of the development.

“It is important to note that the proposed separate rates to be applied are only designed as a financial security mechanism, and that the contributions will only be required from developers (on a per new allotment basis) as development occurs,” the report stated.

“If the required developer contribution is received via the developer deed arrangement (as the primary funding mechanism), or the developer provides equivalent in-kind works, then the separate rate will be remitted in full.

“This is considered to be a critical issue in delivering on the council’s desire to ensure that the distribution of infrastructure costs between developers is fair and equitable.”