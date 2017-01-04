Setting the bar high

THE nervous wait was finally over for Trinity College year 12 student John Davey, who received his final school marks yesterday, achieving the highest score in his school – and in the region.

John earned an ATAR of 99.75, including perfect scores in Physics and the Research Project, placing him among the top students in the state.

The dux student, who hopes to study a Bachelor of Advance Science or Mathematical Science, said he was “thrilled” with his results, despite initially being hesitant to check them.

“I got up early and took my dog for a walk, and realised the results had come out earlier than expected, because some of my friends were telling me what they got,” he said.

“I didn’t check mine straight away, because I was pretty nervous.

“I didn’t feel so great going into exams, and I thought I hadn’t done exceptionally great in some of them.

“I got a call from the school, asking me to come down for a photo because I was in the top, so I felt a sense of relief, and was pretty happy.”

John was among 13 Trinity College students who achieved an ATAR above 97, placing them in the top three per cent of Australia.

College head Nick Hately was proud of the school’s outstanding results, with 56 students receiving an ATAR above 90 – the highest number in the college’s history.

There were many high-achievers across the region, while some schools saw an overall improvement on previous years.

Meanwhile, a record 15,003 South Australian students celebrated their SACE completion – an increase of 335 on the previous year.