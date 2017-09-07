Shocking highway crash

TWO people were seriously injured during a two-car crash in Kingsford last week.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene – on the Thiele Highway, past the intersection of Roseworthy Road, on the approach to the John Eden Road junction – after a white Toyota sedan collided head-on with a ute at around 2.15pm on Friday.

The drivers of both vehicles were immediately taken to hospital.

One of the drivers – an elderly woman – was airlifted from the scene, while the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Thiele Highway was closed off, in both directions, for several hours following the incident, as police examined the scene.

