Show your support, walk the talk

EVERY person – man, woman or child – deserves to be safe, and live a life free from violence.

That’s the message coming from Northern Domestic Violence Service (NDVS) case manager Belinda Halliday in the lead-up to White Ribbon Day – a campaign to end violence against women – this Saturday.

“I guess, from our perspective, as a domestic violence service, anything that we can do to educate the community, or bring awareness to domestic violence, we’re quite happy to do that,” Ms Halliday said.

“It just gets the message out there that it’s actually not okay, domestic violence, because it still does happen behind closed doors and people don’t want to talk about it, and I think the more we talk about it, the more it takes away the taboo around it.”

NDVS will be handing out white ribbons to shop-goers in Gawler Green shopping centre, in Evanston, on Friday, before joining the Barossa Valley Soroptimist International Club for a ‘Walk the Talk’ silent march event, in Nuriootpa, on Saturday.

Ms Halliday encouraged anyone in the area to join in, or grab a white ribbon, or simply take heed of the message behind White Ribbon Day.

“I think the community, at large, probably needs to take action, because services can’t do it on their own,” she said.

“Obviously, we have to be there to support the women and the children, or anybody that’s suffering from domestic violence.

“That’s not to say that it doesn’t happen to men, but the statistics will tell you that it’s more prevalent with women and children.

“We definitely also need to hold the perpetrators accountable, but also allow them to access the services to address their issues, because, I think, without them being able to do that, we’re not going to be able to address the actual issue.

“Hopefully, at some point in the future, we’re going to be able to reduce the statistics.”

The NDVS staff will be handing out white ribbon badges in the Gawler Green shopping centre between 10am and 4pm on Friday.