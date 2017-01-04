Smelly problem neutralised

THE recent bursting of a Mallala resident’s sewerage tank has prompted Adelaide Plains Council to perform a check-up of the town’s sewerage systems.

Long-time Mallala locals Colin and Jenny Cocks woke midway through the Christmas and New Year week to find their Community Wastewater Management Scheme (CWMS) system had popped out of the ground.

“It was about 7.30am and my son, who has got the IGA shop, brought the paper over and he just happened to look out the back and saw this tank sticking up in the air,” Mr Cocks said.

“It was a metre and half out the ground, and it had the power box with all the power wires hanging off it.

“He rang my phone because I was still in bed and I came out and thought, ‘oh my god’ – and so that’s when we first saw it all.”

Mr Cocks said it was an unfortunate event, causing some disruptions for him and his wife, but, thanks to a swift response from the Adelaide Plains Council’s staff, it was only a couple of days of showering and washing at their son’s house next door.

“We went to the council’s offices, but no-one was there because they weren’t working, of course,” he explained.

“So then I went down to (visit one of the council’s staff) and he said, ‘no, that’s an emergency, I’ll get things moving for you,’ and he did.

“He was around here like a flash and we are very thankful for what he and the rest of what the council’s staff did.”

Adelaide Plains Council infrastructure general manager Martin Waddington said council will be going around and checking other residents CWMS systems to ensure that the incident was not a recurring problem.

“We got our engineer that looked after the installation of the system, and he noticed that there was a problem with the installation (of Mr Cocks’s system),” he said.

“In essence, there should have been some concrete ballast at the bottom of the tank and that was missing.

“We will be making sure that anyone else that has a similar tank installed, as part of the CWMS system is…checked and make sure it complies to the installation standards that the pump manufacturers have provided.”