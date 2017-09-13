Social club opposes land grab

THE committee of the Port Parham Sports and Social Club (PPSSC) has advised its members, and the local community, to oppose a State Government plan to acquire community-owned land, which will be used as part of the Adelaide International Bird Sanctuary project.

The land in question is currently leased by PPSSC, but the State Government’s Department of Environment, Water and Natural Resources (DEWNR) approached the club in May this year and registered its intent to take over a portion of the land.

The proposed acquisition area is located south of First Street and east of Prime Street, not including the area surrounding the PPSSC building and car park.

DEWNR’s interest in the land stems from the quantity of Coastal Bitterbush located in the area, which forms the habitat of the rare Bitterbush Blue Butterfly.

“We (the committee) have come to the agreement that the club shouldn’t release the land, because we’ve been advised that it wouldn’t be the end of the world for the butterflies,” PPSSC secretary Alvin Jenkin said.

“We’ve been approached by many community groups and clubs, including the Dublin Cricket Club, who would like to use the oval area (which is under threat) to train and play on.”

A meeting to discuss the implications of the land acquisition will be held at PPSSC on Sunday, September 17 at 1pm.

DEWNR representatives have been invited to the meeting, but will not be in attendance, and a statement will be read on their behalf.