South sinks Sandy

SOUTH Gawler charged into Sunday’s one-day grand final full of confidence after securing an 18-run win over reigning premiers Sandy Creek in Barossa & Light A1 cricket on Saturday.

Opener Riley Barker led his side to an imposing 9/214 after blasting his way to 98 runs, falling agonisingly short of a century.

The Lions’ innings was a game of halves – half the batsmen surpassed 15 runs and played their role, while the remainder missed out.

Stephen Scally (22) was first to go for the Lions, run out by Andrew Frackowski, but not before aiding in a solid 36-run partnership with Barker.

Tyson Panagiotou (16) was looking the goods before he became the first of Rhys Handtke’s five victims for the afternoon.

Barker was eventually stumped by Andrew Kokot, off the bowling of Frackowski (1/12), ending his dominant reign, while brother Brodie followed suit soon after, as Handtke trapped him LBW.

All eyes were on Matt Knight as he strode into the middle, but youngster Ethan Morrow ran him out for 22 before he could truly get going.

At 6/210, South had recorded a decent score, but a Handtke hat-trick limited the damage and allowed the Lions just four more runs.

After the break, Knight (3/33) took charge to start the Cockies’ innings, bowling captain Chris McLean for six before dismissing Shane McNair LBW (one).

It wasn’t an earth-shattering appearance, but excitement machine Jamie Diener contributed well for Sandy Creek before being run out on 38.

Morrow was the steadying knock between cheap wickets, smashing 40 before Darcy Judd-Smith (2/23) sent him on his way.

Meanwhile, Simon Longman gave the tail a little wag before Knight struck again.

Frackowski compiled a solid half-century to keep the Cockies’ hopes alive, but he and Kokot (eight) were left standing in the middle, out of time, and out of overs, on 7/196 as the innings reached completion.