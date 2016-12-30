Speed cameras set for Barossa and Light regions

KEEP an eye out for speed cameras tomorrow in the Barossa and Light regions.

Eight have been scheduled in towns including Freeling, Roseworthy, Templers, Greenock, Shea-Oak Log, Nuriootpa and Angaston.


Speed cameras
Barossa local service area
Tuesday, February 16

Sturt Hwy, SHEA-OAK LOG

Long Gully Rd, ANGASTON

Sturt Hwy, GREENOCK

Thiele Hwy, FREELING

Horrocks Hwy, TEMPLERS

Sturt Hwy, NURIOOTPA

Horrocks Hwy, ROSEWORTHY

Angaston Rd, ANGASTON

One Comment;

  1. john said:

    Or…. Now this is a radical thought. You could just not speed. Or …. and this is even more radical. If you think the law or its enforcement is wrong ….. you could become politically active and lobby for a change. Perish the thought. Just whinge.

