Speed cameras set for Barossa and Light regions

KEEP an eye out for speed cameras tomorrow in the Barossa and Light regions.
Eight have been scheduled in towns including Freeling, Roseworthy, Templers, Greenock, Shea-Oak Log, Nuriootpa and Angaston.
Speed cameras
Barossa local service area
Tuesday, February 16
Sturt Hwy, SHEA-OAK LOG
Long Gully Rd, ANGASTON
Sturt Hwy, GREENOCK
Thiele Hwy, FREELING
Horrocks Hwy, TEMPLERS
Sturt Hwy, NURIOOTPA
Horrocks Hwy, ROSEWORTHY
Angaston Rd, ANGASTON
Or…. Now this is a radical thought. You could just not speed. Or …. and this is even more radical. If you think the law or its enforcement is wrong ….. you could become politically active and lobby for a change. Perish the thought. Just whinge.