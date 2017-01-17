Stan enters the history books

WHEN Stan Roulston first moved to Gawler over 30 years ago, he instantly fell in love with the country town’s historic charm.

Preserving, documenting and sharing that unique history has been a lifelong passion for Mr Roulston, who will be celebrated as Gawler’s Citizen of the Year at the local Australia Day ceremony next week.

“I was shocked,” he told The Bunyip.

“It takes a while to get your head around something like that.”

Mr Roulston was nominated for his work in capturing Gawler’s photographic past; most notably, through his hugely popular ‘Glimpses of Gawler’ books, which were were published in 1998 and 2009.

“Many people mistake me as being an expert historian, which I am not,” he said.

“My passion for local history is shown in the important part played by ordinary people who make up our community.

“And this I find mainly revealed in old photographs in family albums that rarely see the light of day, but can revive fond memories of the past times, events and places, and the folk involved.”

Mr Roulston, who migrated to Australia in 1964, was enthralled by Gawler’s rich heritage and character, which reminded him of his home town in Ireland.

“The town I grew up in is almost identical to Gawler – it has a long main street, a river, churches and ties with flour mills,” he said.

“This town in Ireland was captured in several books that were produced by a Rotarian. When I picked up one of the books, I was lost in time.

“I took the books to the Rotary Club of Gawler and proposed to do the same for Gawler.”

Mr Roulston has since released several calendars, and is now heavily involved in the Gawler History Team.

“I moved away from Gawler for five years, but I couldn’t get it out of my system, so I came back,” he said.

“It’s a cross-section of everything that I love about Gawler – the unique town, businesses and organisations – but mainly the people.”

However, Mr Roulston’s community involvement extends beyond his love for history.

He is also a trustee of the Gawler and District Quality of Life Foundation, and was fundamental in the formation of the Gawler Suicide Prevention Group.