State’s first illegal dumper convicted

A PLAYFORD resident has become the first person in South Australia to be convicted under new State Government enforced anti-dumping legislation.

Elizabeth Downs man Ahmed Rafique was caught dumping the contents of two wheelie bins on council-owned land near the McKenzie Road/Midway Road intersection in March this year.

Mr Rafique was initially fined $1000 under the State Government’s new litter and nuisance legislation, but disputed the fine, which led to an appearance at the Environment Resources and Development Court earlier this month.

Despite pleading guilty, Mr Rafique was unsuccessful in having the fine overturned, after Judge Jack Costello found he was not remorseful about the offence.

Judge Costello initially issued Mr Rafique with a $2000 fine, but reduced the punishment to $1200 following an early guilty plea.

Costs of $816 were awarded to the Playford Council with a $160 victims of crime levy also being imposed, bringing Mr Rafique’s total penalty to $2176.

Mr Rafique’s conviction comes on the back of Playford Council’s recent attempt to curb illegal dumping in the region, by implementing covert cameras at known dumping hot spots to catch illegal dumpers red-handed.

Three residents have been caught since the hidden cameras have been deployed.

Playford Mayor Glenn Docherty said the council will take a hard line on illegal dumping and the covert camera initiative is showing improved results.

“We don’t want to see anyone do it and the $1 million council spends each year could be better spent,” he said.

“The cameras are still new, at this stage, but our litter prevention team is happy.”