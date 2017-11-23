Stolen bike used in hit and run

AN Evanston motorbike shop owner is recovering in hospital after he was run over when attempting to confront three men who allegedly stole two motorbikes from his business last week.

Two men are still on the run in relation to the thefts and hit-and-run incident, which occurred at around 4pm on Thursday.

The other suspect – Elizabeth North man Mark Anthony Donnellan, 38 – fronted Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being charged with an aggravated count of dishonestly receiving property without consent, and possessing or using a dangerous article.

Police were called to the motorbike shop on Main North Road after three men were seen at the rear of the shop attempting to steal motorbikes.

Two motorbikes were pushed away from the business to the nearby Gawler & District College B-12.

When the store owner became aware of the theft, he confronted one of the suspects at the school.

The suspect allegedly rode the stolen motorbike at the owner, striking him and knocking him to the ground, before riding off.

He was last seen riding south on Main North Road on a stolen black Kawasaki (registration: KX450F).

The victim sustained a broken leg and cut to the head, and was taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital for treatment, where he remains.

The other stolen motorbike, a yellow Suzuki (registration: DRZ250), was located at the school.

Police searched the area for the other two men, but could not locate them.

Subsequent investigations led Barossa detectives to an Elizabeth North address, where Donnellan was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police investigations are continuing to locate the outstanding two suspects, one of whom was involved in the hit-run collision.

If anyone sees the stolen black Kawasaki or has information on its whereabouts, please contact police on 131 444.

Anyone with other information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au

You can remain anonymous.