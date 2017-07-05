Strikers jump into second spot

GAWLER Strikers’ A-men now sit inside the top two of the Barossa Valley Hockey Association ladder following a 4-2 victory over Nuriootpa on the weekend.

The Strikers started well and controlled the ball for most of the first half, before conceding just on the brink of half-time.

However, Gawler failed to let that hinder its game and continued on, underlined by a cracking strike from Jarrod Cairns.

The Strikers had an even spread of goalscorers, with Jordan Rhind, Sam McHugh, Dan Wilson and Cairns all beating the ‘keeper.

Stand-in coach Matt Kingsmill was happy with the win.

“They (the players) did well, there’s always room for improvement,” he said.

“The guys started really well with a lot of run and created a lot of good opportunities.

“The really pleasing thing from the game was seeing four different goalscorers.

“It’s always tough against the Nuri boys.”

Kingsmill was frustrated to concede a goal just before half-time, but was pleased with the team’s response.

“We reset at half-time, the boys came out and did well,” he said.

“The message was just to get back to the basics to make sure that we continue with the passing game, control the ball and tempo.”

Kingsmill also singled out a couple of top performers for their games.

“I thought Jordan Rhind played a really solid game,” he said.

“AJ (Anthony Daelman) in goals was really solid.”

In the other A-men match, Angaston-Moculta United secured a thumping 9-0 victory over bottom side Tanunda.

Meanwhile, in the A-women, Gawler continued its dominance with a 4-1 victory over Nuriootpa.

The Strikers started in red hot form, with Claire Donaldson playing one of her best games.

Gawler took a 3-0 lead into half-time, but only scored once in the second half.

Donaldson finished with a hat-trick, while Georgia Hall scored the other goal.

The victory moves the Strikers 11 points clear atop the table.

In the other game, Angaston-Moculta United played out a 1-1 draw with Tanunda.