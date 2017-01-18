Swimmers make splash

THE Gawler Amateur Swim Club (GASC) has returned from the recent SA Country Championships at Renmark with a swag of medals and personal bests.

GASC sent 16 swimmers to the Riverland-based three-day event, finishing 10th out of 32 South Australian and interstate clubs.

The side, captained by Eliot Long and Courtney Mudge, recorded no less than 70 PBs.

GASC head coach Gavin Wall said the results spoke for themselves.

“I thought the swimmers swam beautifully, you could really see their hard work reflected in their performances in the pool,” he said.

“For a relatively small swim team to place 10th overall at a state level meet, it really shows the competitive spirit of the club and the swimmers’ ability to compete.”

Multi-class swimmer Josh Grace led the charge for GASC, winning gold in the 200m individual medley, the 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle.

He also recorded a new state record time for the 100m freestyle.

Meanwhile, Tryphena Nicolai won silver in the 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, plus bronze in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

The 2018 Country Championships will be held in Broken Hill.