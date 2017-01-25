Tanunda into top three

TANUNDA has leap-frogged into the top three after recording a 38-run win over Light Pass in last Saturday’s Barossa & Light A1 reserves cricket.

The Pies smashed a mighty 213 runs, fronted by a strong 79-run knock from captain Nathan Justin.

It could have been worse, if not for a solid effort with the ball from Lighties’ Lachie Mildwater (4/25).

Lighties’ reply fell short, despite a 48-run knock from Wade Gripton.

Meanwhile, Mallala charged further ahead at the top of the table after belting Greenock by 86 runs.

The Pies smashed 183 runs after a 79-run contribution from captain Matthew Birchmore.

Top bowling from Chris Hoffmann (4/22) maintained some dignity for the Schlungers.

Finally, Eudunda-Robertstown sits comfortably at second spot after defeating Nuriootpa by four wickets.

The Tigers looked to be in a strong position after belting 6/166 in the allocated overs, fronted by captain Luke

Steinborner (47).

But Eudunda-Robertstown was up to the challenge, surpassing the required total by stumps, thanks to a 73-run knock from Aaron Nietschke.

In A2, Angaston defeated South Gawler by a thrilling four runs.

Craig Hadden and Nick Pech smashed a half-century each to lead the Blues to 8/186.

The Lions were up for the challenge, as Nathaniel Brookes charged to 76, but they fell just short on 9/182 by stumps.

Meanwhile, Gawler Central defeated Nuriootpa by just 17 runs.

Gawler Central belted 4/219, fronted by Blayke Lane (85) and, while Nuri were up to the challenge, as Jonathon Gerhardy (92) dug deep, they, ultimately, fell short.

Sandy Creek belted Truro after the latter recorded just 9/77 in the allocated overs.

Nathan Gum (4/17) kept Truro quiet, while the Cockies did not drop a wicket, as unbeaten pair Bill Fuller (52) and Kurt Roberts (28) got the job done.

In the final A2 match, Tanunda belted Willaston by 116 runs.

Tanunda smashed 166 runs after half-centuries to Dylan Goers and Brodie Robinson, while the Donnybrooks could only manage 50 runs between them.

In A3, post-match drinks must have been calling both sides, as they completed the match in just 35 overs.

The Dockers thumped the Tigers by seven wickets, easily surpassing the mere 27 runs recorded by the latter.

Only one player exceeded five runs to reach double figures, as William Roberts tore through the order with an impressive 6/4.

It was another quick match in the A4 competition, as Gawler Central beat Lyndoch by six wickets.

The Tigers easily surpassed the 84 runs required for victory in the 23rd over.

Finally, in A5, Angaston thumped Greenock by 105 runs, led by a strong 89-run knock from Blake Homes.