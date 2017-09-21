The best Ryder in SA

WATERLOO Corner schoolboy Ryder Woodrow has taken the junior motocross world by storm, after he was recently crowned the South Australian 50cc Motorcross state champion in the 7-9 age group.

Ryder, seven, competed in the five-round championship series across tracks all around South Australia, where championship points were awarded to riders based on their finishing positions in each of the 15 races.

Ryder won six of those races – more than any other competitor – en route to collecting the most points and taking out

the title.

He said he was very excited to win the series, and one day dreams of racing with some of the world’s best riders.

“I (always) liked it when I started, and one day I want to be a professional,” Ryder said.

His dad, Rick Woodrow, said watching his son win the state championship was an overwhelming feeling for both him and the rest of the family.

“It’s surreal,” he said.

“When you hear all the good things people are saying about your kid, you feel a million dollars.

“It makes you realise all the money you spent on (his hobby) was all worthwhile.”

Ryder has also excelled interstate, taking out the Northern Territory state title, in Alice Springs, while also winning a championship round at the Victorian state titles.

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

When Ryder was just five years old he broke his femur in a bike accident, then, the following year, broke his wrist in another incident.

Mr Woodrow said, despite the injuries, the maturity his son shows on his bike is beyond his years.

“It’s really weird, because when he takes his helmet off, he goes and plays in the dirt with all the other kids, like a typical seven-year-old,” he

said.

“But when he’s got the helmet on, he’s so much more mature and he’s just got so much control.

“His ability on the bike doesn’t scare me anymore.”

The next stop on Ryder’s motocross journey is the Australian Junior National Championships, to be held in Horsham, at the end of the month.