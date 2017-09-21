The big bill debate

I’VE been thinking a lot about celebrations this week, and the ‘after meal cheque dance’, after Matt and I enjoyed a special dinner to mark our three years together.

To start the day, Matt sent me a bunch of red roses (I know, very spoilt) at work, and I followed that by gifting him a new watch, and a few other goodies, after arriving home from work that night.

We then headed out into the Barossa, selecting a fancy restaurant to dine in, in celebration of our years together.

We didn’t go easy, both downing several courses and a couple of drinks each.

The evening was wonderful and we finished our meals feeling completely satisfied.

It wasn’t until we were grabbing our jackets, and getting ready to leave, that the back and forward began about who would pay what.

Both of us had splurged on nice gifts for one another, and both of us had eaten similarly priced meals, so who was it that should foot the bill?

I admit that Matt pays when we dine out the majority of the time, but never without my offer to shout.

As we approached the bar area, I looked at Matt as if to get some sign of what the plan of attack was.

The waitress looked up and saw us waiting to clear our debt, and asked if we had enjoyed our meals.

We responded with a very grateful ‘yes’, and Matt reached down to grab his wallet.

I stepped in offering to pay, but Matt waved me off and reached for his card.

I thanked him as we walked out, and Matt said he was more than happy to pay, as usual.

It got me thinking, though – although I am with a gentleman who is never phased about shouting our nights out, is it really his responsibility in the first place?

Sure, it is always nice to have dinner bought for you, but when you both work full time, is it almost expected that the male will pay?

What do you and your partner do?

Do you take it in turns, or does one of you take the lead when it comes to clearing the bill?

Let me know, I would love to hear from you!

Until next week, keep your glasses full.

Cheers x