THE Gawler district is rich in biological diversity that’s worth preserving by the local council and community, the region’s peak environment body has said.

Gawler Council last month announced that it was pushing ahead with plans to formulate a first-ever Biodiversity Management Plan, intended to streamline environmental management practices into one policy aimed at preserving the variety of wildlife in the area.

The plan was welcomed by regional environment authority Natural Resources Management (NRM) Adelaide and Mt Lofty Ranges, which was approached by council to help fund and consult on the plan’s formulation.

NRM Adelaide and Mt Lofty Ranges’ northern hill coast and plains district manager, Tony Fox, said there’s a lot of natural vegetation and fauna species right through Gawler – contrary to popular belief.

Mr Fox said some of the best examples were around the Willaston and Gawler cemeteries.

“They have parcels there that have never been touched, so they have still got some quite valuable remnant vegetation there,” said Mr Fox.

“Out at Willaston cemetery, there are some good examples of what they call ‘slender cherry’ which is a really nice native plant.”

Nationally endangered species of the plants Lomandra and Iron-grass are found all along the Gawler waterways, Mr Fox said, within which “you can sometimes spot a pigmy blue-tongue lizard”.

Clonlea Park and its immediate surrounds were also highlighted as a “rich hub” of flora and fauna, with around 150 different species of plant, 109 of which are native.

The brightly coloured Rainbow bee-eater bird calls Clonlea Park – as well as other parts of Gawler, and South Australia as a whole – home in the summer months to breed.

“It is a bird that moves all the way down from the north of Australia that comes and lives in Clonlea Park,” said Mr Fox.

“It is the most beautiful bird and there’s a whole mob in the middle out there.”

It is becoming increasingly less common for such biodiverse regions to remain untouched as more area becomes urbanised, underscoring the need to preserve them, Mr Fox said.

He encouraged the community to take ownership of their local environment, and said council could play an “advocate role” in promoting that ownership.

“It is to try to encourage people to learn to value these areas and to take some stewardship and responsibility for it,” Mr Fox said.

“They are a real asset to have in the area.”