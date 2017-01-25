Thriller of the season

Phil Stuart

ARGUABLY, the most fiercely contested and tight matches of the season, Two Wells just edged out Kangas Grey 2-1 in one of the best Gawler & Districts division one softball displays seen all season.

The end score is not reflective of what could have been a much higher score line, with both teams guilty of not capitalising on its opportunities at bat and leaving plenty of runners on base.

Two Wells started proceedings in the batting box, Linda Rushton once again finding her way around the diamond to score the side’s only run for the inning.

It could have been two runs had Kangas Grey shortstop Amanda Stuart not completed an outstanding put out to her catcher, Monica Roach, completing the tag on the runner crossing home plate.

Kangas could not trouble the scorers during their first dig, as Two Wells got three of the first four batters out.

Two Wells’ second at bat nearly mirrored the Kangas’ first, with three outs from four at bats – Nikki Schiller busy at second base and playing a part in two of them.

However, Two Wells’ ever-reliable Ange Mann did hit a nicely timed ball to centrefield, gaining her two bases during this dig.

For Kangas’ second at bat, up stepped Laura Helbig with a huge home run, courtesy of a monster hit just past the right fielder’s glove – Kangas’ only run for the inning and, in fact, for the game.

Neither team looked like scoring in their respective third innings with both pitchers and subsequent infields taking care of business, resulting in three outs from as many up at bats.

Karin Farrugia got things going for Two Wells at the top of the fourth with a nicely timed hit to left field.

She eventually found her way around the diamond and crossed home plate courtesy of another Ange Mann drive to centrefield, to complete the RBI and only run for the inning.

Both Laura Helbig and Ellen Fryer found themselves on base for Kangas during their fourth dig, thanks to hits to centre and right field, respectively.

Helbig looked likely to score her second run for the day, until Two Wells’ infield got her out with a sharp piece of fielding as she was crossing the home plate.

Kangas’ infield kept the pressure on, dismissing three out of Two Wells’ four batters at the top of the fifth, with the exception of Erin Basset who had a beautifully timed hit to centrefield, gaining her a two-bagger.

The score was 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth and the last dig of the day, but the score remained the same after the T-Birds held their nerve and rolled three of Kangas’ four batters to clinch the victory.