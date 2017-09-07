Tiger defender’s big achievement

GAWLER Central netballer Tegan Couzner reached a significant milestone last fortnight when she played her 250th game for the club, against Freeling.

“I was actually shocked that it came up so quickly, to be honest,” the senior two goal defence said.

“It didn’t feel like that long.”

Couzner has had plenty of great moments at the Tigers, but said one stood out most.

“I guess, probably, making it to my first grand final last year since juniors (was a highlight),” she said.

“That has been quite a few years in the making; all the nerves that everyone talks about, I got to experience that.”

The long-term Tiger said she started playing at the club after her school friends got her involved.

“I think there were a couple of girls at primary school who were playing for the club, and I didn’t know too many other clubs around the place,” Couzner said.

“I did callisthenics for 15 years, and I also represented the state a couple of times as well.”

Couzner thanked a number of people for helping her reach 250 games, including her dad and sister, who still regularly attend her games.

“I’d thank all the coaches I’ve had over the years, obviously, the committee and my parents, and my sister – they have been the biggest support,” she said.