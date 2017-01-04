Time for action

AN “overwhelming majority” of Gawler business owners want to see improvements to the town’s electronic security and surveillance camera capabilities, a recent survey has found.

The Gawler Business Development Group-led survey, which was launched last month, encouraged local traders to share their thoughts on the current closed circuit television (CCTV) system in a bid to improve safety in the town.

Of the 43 respondents, 91 per cent want to see the town’s CCTV upgraded to help reduce vandalism and keep streets and walkways safe.

Gawler’s Julian Terrace, Whitelaw Terrace and Murray Street were among the identified problem-areas needing better security and surveillance cameras.

Gawler Business Development Group business liaison and marketing co-ordinator Caren Brougham said, while the majority want improved security measures, the survey netted mixed responses.

“Some people said they want to see them at both ends of Julian Terrace, because there’s not enough parking on Murray Street and lots of people park on the river front,” she said.

“Many said it was because of the loitering and drinking now happening opposite Dan Murphy’s, along the river front.

“Others want cameras along the cinemas, and the shopping and dining area, where there’s insufficient lighting, while others want them at the Gawler Central parking area, near the train station.

“Respondents also said the water lane, which runs parallel to Adelaide Road – between Sixth and Seventh streets – is a real haven for loitering and vandalism.”

According to the survey, 32 per cent of business owners said improvements to CCTV would reduce vandalism, while 21.5 per cent claim it would improve property security and a further 19 per cent said it would reduce violence.

“I think most of the responses were valid. There’s definitely security issues within the CBD of Gawler and surrounds,” Mrs Brougham said.

“There’s a lot of loitering happening at certain times of the day, and there’s a few groups of people who are loitering and causing issues.

“We’ve had issues with people creating a nuisance in businesses, and on the weekend, with police being called to respond to those issues.”

Last last year, Gawler Council denied claims its closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras along Murray Street were non-operational, after clothing store Forever Lee Gawler failed to identify thieves who broke in and stole clothing stock from the store.

Mrs Brougham said Gawler business staff and customers need to feel safe where they work.

“We need to have a central business district that people feel safe to come to for work and shopping,” she said.

“Anything that we can do that’s going to be monitored, so that we can have a quick response when there is an issue, is great.”

A report detailing the findings will be presented to Gawler Council in an upcoming meeting.