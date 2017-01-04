Time to celebrate

AN Adelaide Plains tennis club has been presented the region’s Community Event of the Year award, after hosting an outstandingly successful event signalling the club’s bounce-back from recent years of financial hardship.

The Two Wells and Districts Tennis Club held the ‘Australian Open Celebration Party’ last October, with the event featuring a visit from one of the sport’s greats, Todd Woodbridge, along with the Australian Open Trophy.

The club was chosen by Tennis Australia to host the celebration following its success in a nationwide competition for local clubs to register interest from new community members.

Junior co-ordinator Marie Tapscott nominated her Two Wells club for the Australia Day award because she believed the small committee deserved recognition for pulling off such a large-scale and successful campaign to host the event.

Mrs Tapscott described the club as having a long and proud history, but challenges in recent years have tested, and proved, the dedication of some of the club’s committee members.

“Tennis boomed here (in Two Wells) for a long, long time…my mum was the junior coach for the club and had over 100 children she was coaching,” she said.

“This term, we have had about 32 or 33.

“In 2010, the club was in a financial crisis and it has only been through the huge effort of committee members that we are in a position where we are now financially stable and quite a vibrant club.”

Mrs Tapscott said she wasn’t overly confident the nomination would lead to anything, but was very pleased when she received the good news.

The most satisfying part of the event’s recognition, she said, was that it celebrated both the dedication of the committee, but also the support and generosity of locals.

“The event couldn’t have happened without the support of the town and the people who supported us financially through goods and services,” she said.